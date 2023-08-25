A Microsoft update currently rolling out to the Beta Channel for Windows Insiders is indicating an added homepage with “interactive cards,” allowing users to quickly jump into different settings, including device personalisation, account recovery, and Bluetooth controls.

The page is also expected to showcase recommended settings that change based on the user’s “specific usage patterns,” giving shortcuts to settings used most often including sound, search permissions, and display.

It also appears that Microsoft will use this homepage to advertise its own services, with a section indicating how much cloud storage is available in OneDrive, and two cards showing subscriptions to Microsoft 365 and Xbox.

Microsoft claim the menu will have up to seven cards “with more coming soon.” This feature began testing back in June.

Another feature also expected is the Windows Backup app, introduced in May, which has been tipped to let users back up PCs when preparing for a new one. It’s expected to apply existing settings to the new PC, and carry over any pinned apps on the desktop, Start menu, or taskbar.

Microsoft claim this won’t automatically install the apps, but will provide shortcuts that link the user to the Microsoft Store, or the developer’s website for reinstallation.

The company are also expected to roll out an update to its Dynamic Lighting feature, which should allow the user to sync their Windows accent colour with the peripherals and PC components. It’s also expected to allow the user to set custom colours on devices.

These features will be appearing on Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22631.2262, currently rolling out to the Beta Channel.