Google Home Adds Nest Cam Indoor Support

Google Home Adds Nest Cam Indoor Support

By | 25 Aug 2023

Google Home has added support for the first generation Nest Cam Indoor, allowing users to manage all aspects of the camera, including accessing camera feed and checking notification history.

However, Nest Cam Indoor is only available in Public Preview. To join and gain early access, the user is required to enter the Settings on the Home app, and select ‘Join Public Preview.’

A prompt will appear to update Public Preview. The user will be required to accept this, then another prompt will appear advising when the user is eligible to transfer the camera to Google Home.

Google claimed the team will be adding more users every week, and if the user doesn’t have access today, they should return in the coming days.

This is in an early access phase, meaning users may encounter some difficulties. Google claims the company have big plans for Nest Cam Indoor activity, however these will take some time to come about. The company advised if any problems are encountered, to report them directly through Google Home.

Google said on its community blog, “The Home app offers an easier, more personalized, and more organized way to manage all your compatible third-party and Google Nest devices in one place, while bringing the best of the Nest app experience for controlling your camera, checking live video directly on the home screen, and viewing historical clips. The refreshed camera controller includes quick switching between event and timeline views, and fine-level video scrubbing to help you quickly find the footage that matters to you.”

Transferring the camera to Google Home means it will no longer be available in the Nest app, however the user can reverse the process at any moment, just by removing the device from Public Preview.

Once Nest Cam Indoor is working efficiently with Google Home, the company claim it will work on bringing Nest Cam Outdoor to the app. Currently, there’s no timeline for this, however Google claim the process will uphold privacy and security standards.



