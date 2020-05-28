HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Windows 10 Update Provides Cortana And Gaming Improvements

By | 28 May 2020
,

The May 2020 update for Windows 10, which is now available to all customers, provides significant updates to Cortana, accessibility, and gaming.

Cortana, Microsoft’s digital assistant, can now be accessed via typing or voice. The update allows users to make requests in natural language, making the chat-based service more conversational. The example questions that Windows provides include “Am I free at [time]?”, “Who is [person]?”, “Is it going to rain tomorrow?”

For users that don’t use Cortana, the update also allows users to undock the virtual assistant from the Windows 10 taskbar.

For gamers, Microsoft have expanded the functionality of the Xbox Game Bar so that it can support third-party widgets, allowing greater customisation.

In addition, the new DirectX 12 Ultimate features provide smoother graphics with greater detail on supported games and graphics chips.

In terms of accessibility, the latest Windows 10 update improves the Narrator News function, improved eye control (only available with third-party accessories), revamped language learning, and allows users to keep the text cursor in the centre of the screen in order to make it easier to find.

To update your Windows 10, go into Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update, and then select ‘Check for updates’. Once the update appears select ‘Download and install’.

