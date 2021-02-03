As supply and component issues impact the TV market in Australia prices are climbing with several brands now looking to grow the 8K TV market with some tipping a sub $1,000 8K TV this year.

Later this year Sharp is set to re-enter the Australian TV market via a deal with Sydney based distributor Tempo, this Japanese Company has been pushing 8K in Japan but resorted back to 4K models because of poor adoption.

Analysts are also tipping a major push for 8K this year, with several brands hoping to use the Olympics In Japan to push their 8K offering.

TCL has just announced that its uber-popular 6-Series TVs will have 8K support in 2021 the range is set to be launched in Australia shortly.

Though TCL hasn’t announced the pricing of the new 2021 models, there is every possibility we’re about to see a sub-$1,000 8K TV sometime in the next 12 months.

Manufacturers like Samsung, Sony, LG, and TCL are doing their best to convince you that an 8K TV is worth the investment.

Currently 8K TV’s are retailing between $6K and $7,500 but this is set to change as Chinese brands try to influence the market with sub $2K 8K TV’s and then sub $1,000 models.

“On a unit basis we don’t expect 8K to exceed 1% of volume until 2022,” Stephen Baker, vice president of Industry Analysis at NPD Group, said last year.

“8K will migrate down in price, but it will face a stiffer challenge than 4K, for example, as the price points and the market for very large TVs are now highly established and very price competitive.” The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could push the adoption of 8K TVs even further into the future.

The 8K Association (8KA) – an industry body formed to oversee the development of the 8K ecosystem – has outlined some basic public specs for what an 8K TV should offer, including: 7,680 x 4,320-pixel resolution; input frame rates of 24p, 30p, 60p; more than 600 nits’ peak brightness; HEVC support; and HDMI 2.1.

A new 8K Association Certified logo from the 8K Association marks out 8K TVs that pass a certain standard, these are already appearing in Australian stores.

Samsung has reiterated its commitment to the 8K Association, but 22 companies are now members of the 8KA so expect to see the logo spread far and wide.

Rival LG has teamed up with the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) in the US to standardise 8K TVs under the 8K Ultra HD banner.

LG will also be using the expression “Real 8K”, suggesting that anything else isn’t real 8K.

Ultimately, most of this doesn’t matter for 4K we saw a similar range of labelling but that seemed to have little impact in stores.