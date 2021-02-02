Long-time Foxtel partner Telstra is cuddling up with sports streaming service Kayo for a new, more affordable all-access experience.

Foxtel-owned Kayo, which live streams over 50 sports, will soon be available to Telstra Live customers who stream sports games via the NRL and AFL Live

Passes at a discounted price of only $5 per month.

The new partnership will see Telstra Live customers receive a $20 discount when joining Kayo, which is currently priced at $25 as a standalone service.

Kayo will replace Telstra Live Pass in the AFL Live App and NRL Official App too.

Speaking at Foxtel’s press event, Telstra boss Andy Penn said the company will also work closely with Kayo to deliver new technology for sports streaming, such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality and 5G.

Penn says access to Kayo via Telstra will be a ‘seamless’ experience for sports fans and Telstra will continue to support the Live apps and provide more content.

“We launched Live Pass back in 2012 and it’s really served our customers well … But streaming has moved on and we’re now seeing streaming across all platforms, whether it’s tablets, whether it’s in home on the big screen or whether it’s on a mobile device. What this enables us to do is really open up the world of sport to Telstra customers,” Penn said.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan described Kayo and Telstra’s new collaboration as the ‘perfect pairing’ which will give sports fans ‘more flexibility and value’.

Patrick Delany, Foxtel Group CEO said: “We have a great long-term relationship with Telstra and as our company’s strategies evolve, we are finding new ways to work together. We have created a great product in Kayo, streaming 50 sports live including the AFL and NRL action, it’s exciting for Kayo to be endorsed for Live Pass customers by Telstra.”

The Kayo integration in Telstra’s existing Live apps will be rolled out in the coming weeks.