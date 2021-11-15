HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > White House Blocks Intel’s Chinese Foundry Plans

White House Blocks Intel’s Chinese Foundry Plans

By | 15 Nov 2021

The global components shortage shows no signs of ending anytime soon, and the Biden administration has slowed things further, blocking Intel’s proposed plans to make silicon wafers out of a factory in Chengdu, China.

Production was earmarked to start towards the end of next year, but Intel’s plans were “strongly discouraged” by the White House, due to ongoing security concerns surrounding Chinese tech companies.

Of course, given the US Government is funding American chip makers’ efforts to ramp up production, this was less a discouragement, and more an order. And now, Intel tells Bloomberg it has “no plans” to use the Chinese factory anymore.

“Intel and the Biden administration share a goal to address the ongoing industrywide shortage of microchips, and we have explored a number of approaches with the U.S. government,” Intel said in a statement to Bloomberg.

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Global Chip Shortage Impacts Valve Steam Deck
Breville Faces Product Shortages In Key Markets
Silicon Wafer Shipments Hit All-Time High
Intel Lose Market Share To AMD, As ChromeBook Demand Falls
Samsung’s Plan To Triple Chip Production
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Adobe Fireworks Scam A New Way To Get People To Sign Up To Creative Cloud
Latest News
/
November 15, 2021
/
Toll Strikes Threaten Kmart’s Xmas
Latest News
/
November 15, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: Dodgy Specs Germanica Fridge, Why Did It End Up At Appliances Online
Latest News
/
November 15, 2021
/
Woolworths Team With Telstra For AI Push
Latest News
/
November 15, 2021
/
Apple Takes On Teams With ‘Business Essentials’
Latest News
/
November 15, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Adobe Fireworks Scam A New Way To Get People To Sign Up To Creative Cloud
Latest News
/
November 15, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Greed is apparently a big part of Adobe’s culture today, and profit at any cost  appears to be the order...
Read More