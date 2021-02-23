HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Facebook > WhatsApp To Block Users Who Don’t Accept New T&Cs

WhatsApp To Block Users Who Don’t Accept New T&Cs

By | 23 Feb 2021
,

Encrypted messaging platform WhatsApp will block users who do not accept its updated terms and conditions by the May 15 deadline.

WhatsApp users will not be able to receive or send messages until they accept the T&Cs – which is part of a new update aimed at enabling payments to be made via the app.

The accounts will also be listed as ‘inactive’ and will be deleted after 120 days of no activity.

Facebook – which owns WhatsApp – informed users in January that the app would soon share information and data with the social media giant.

WhatsApp already shares information with Facebook, including the user’s IP address and purchases made via the platform.

The company originally gave users a February 8 deadline but delayed the rollout after backlash.

WhatsApp has faced controversy over its privacy terms and conditions following the announcement, with rival platforms such as Telegram and Signal growing in popularity as users switched services.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , ,
You may also like
BREAKING NEWS: Facebook Agrees To Restore Australian News Pages
Suing Facebook Pointless, Blocked Media Outlets Warned
Tech Giants Sign Up To New Disinformation Code
Australian News To Facebook Plummets After Ban Imposed
Frydenberg, Facebook Chin Wagging Over The Weekend
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

SoundBeamer Hits Kickstarter – Are Days Of Headphones Numbered?
Latest News Sound
/
February 23, 2021
/
BREAKING NEWS: Facebook Agrees To Restore Australian News Pages
Facebook Latest News
/
February 23, 2021
/
REVIEW: Withings ScanWatch – Jack Of Two Trades, Master Of One
Latest News Latest Reviews
/
February 23, 2021
/
REVIEW: MSI Mini Cubi PC Perfect For COVID-19 Computing & Video Calls
Latest News Latest Reviews MSI
/
February 23, 2021
/
Epic Games Blocked From Taking Apple To Court
Apple Latest News
/
February 23, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

SoundBeamer Hits Kickstarter – Are Days Of Headphones Numbered?
Latest News Sound
/
February 23, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Headphone-less private listening is on its way to the masses with Israeli firm Noveto Kickstarting its SoundBeamer 1.0 device, slated...
Read More