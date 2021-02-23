HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Overtakes Samsung As World’s Top Smartphone Maker

By | 23 Feb 2021
Apple has stolen Samsung’s crown as the world’s top smartphone marker for the fourth quarter of 2020, Gartner reports.

The launch of the iPhone 12 helped Apple to overtake Samsung for the first time in four years.

Apple sold 79.9 million iPhones during the quarter, a 14.9 per cent increase year-on-year.

Samsung sold just 62.1 million phones in the same quarter, a decrease of 11.8 per cent compared to 2019.

The South Korean company released its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S21, in early 2021 – so the sales of this model weren’t counted in the overall figures.

The third biggest smartphone maker was Chinese-owned Xiaomi, which sold 43.4 million – a 33.9 per cent increase – followed by Oppo in fourth position with 34.4 million units sold, a jump of 12.8 per cent.

Chinese Huawei dropped significantly due to the strict sanctions placed by the US government, declining 41.1 per cent to 34.3 million phones.

Overall, global phone sales declined by 5.4 per cent during the quarter to 384.6 million units.

“Even as consumers remained cautious in their spending and held off on some discretionary purchases, 5G smartphones and pro-camera features encouraged some end users to purchase new smartphones or upgrade their current smartphones in the quarter,” said Anshul Gupta, Gartner’s senior research director.

While Apple triumphed in Q4 2020, Samsung still remained number one for overall phone sales in 2020, with 253 million sold. Apple sold 199 million for the entire year.

April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
