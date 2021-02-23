HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Aussie Canva Buys Two European Startups In Fierce Growth Strategy

By | 23 Feb 2021

Australian-owned technology startup Canva has acquired two European companies in a bid to grow its global influence.

Canva, which was co-founded by Perth-born billionaire Melanie Perkins, has taken control of Austrian visual AI startup Kaleido.ai and Czech company Smartmockups.

Smartmockups allows users and ecommerce entrepreneurs to mock-up designs on t-shirts, mugs and other items. Kaleido.ai runs a design tool to help users remove backgrounds from photos or videos.

“With everyone spending so much time on the internet, the need to communicate visually is becoming a critical skill for individuals but more importantly for businesses,” Cliff Obrecht, co-founder and chief operating officer of Canva, said in an interview.

Co-founder Melanie Perkins

“These acquisitions really tie into us becoming that collaborative visual communications platform for the world.”

Canva has now acquired a total of six companies since its inception in 2021, including image services Pexels and Pixabay.

The company raised $60 million in June to expand user experience features, doubling its valuation from $3.2 billion to $6 billion.

Canva has not disclosed the financial details behind its two latest acquisitions.

The design startup’s business has more than doubled in the past 12 months, with 50 million active users. It counts big name companies such as McDonald’s China and Skyscanner as clients.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
