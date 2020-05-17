We Name The Chinese Appliance Brands Facing An Anti China Backlash

Chinese appliance brands are facing a major backlash with social media awash with negative comments following a decision to block Australian meats and put an 80% tariff on Australian Barley.

All the Australian Government has asked for is an independent review of where the COVID-19 virus came from, the backlash was vicious and vindictive.

Over the weekend the Communist Chinese Government admitted they ordered unauthorised laboratories to destroy coronavirus samples earlier on in the pandemic, according to the South China Morning Post.

It comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asserted the Chinese government declined to provide early samples of the virus taken from patients at the end of last year, and that these samples were subsequently destroyed.

“Even after the (Chinese Communist party) did notify the WHO of the coronavirus outbreak, China didn’t share all of the information it had,” Mr Pompeo told reporters in April.

“Instead it covered up how dangerous the disease is. It didn’t report sustained human-to-human transmission for a month until it was in every province inside of China, it censored those who tried to warn the world in order to halt the testing of new samples, and it destroyed existing samples.”

Now a coalition of 62 countries has backed a joint Australian and European Union push for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus outbreak ahead of a crucial World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting tomorrow in Geneva.

That drew furious condemnation from Beijing, which accused Australia of launching a political attack on China. But international support for the idea has been steadily growing.

The brands most likely to attract the ire of Australian consumers include some that don’t sound like Chinese brands they include:

Fisher & Paykel

The former New Zealand Company Fisher & Paykel is today a 100% owned Chinese Company, with the Haier Corporation of China’s acquisition being very much about hiding the Chinese ownership and benefiting from the strong consumer sentiment associated with Fisher & Paykel.

China’s Haier to took complete control of NZ’s F&P Appliances whose traded as Fisher & Paykel back in 2012 and very few people know this.

Initially they acquired 90 percent of New Zealand’s top white-goods maker, they then bought out the remaining minority shareholders to complete the NZ$927 million (A$766 million) takeover.

The Company was then delisted from the New Zealand stock exchange.

Haier

Haier Group Corporation is a multinational home appliances and consumer electronics company headquartered in Qingdao, China.

This Chinese Company has a major presence in Australia they design, develop, manufacture, and sell products including refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, microwave ovens, mobile phones, computers, and televisions. (Not in Australia).

The home appliances business, namely Haier Smart Home, has seven global brands – Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances, Fisher & Paykel, Aqua and Candy.

Hisense

Better known for their TV’s and appliances in Australia this Chinese Company who is linked with the Chinese Communist Government was initially a radio manufacturer, the Company was established in 1969 by the Communist run Qingdao government authority.

They got into making TV’s for the Chinese military via the Shandong National Défense Office today the Chinese TV’s are sold at several major Australian retailers.

Toshiba TV’s

Rejected by US consumers the Hisense Company now has an 80% stake in Toshiba TV’s these TV’s which are 100% manufactured by Hisense.

Initially the Company cut a deal with the Japanese Company who were so horrified by the “poor quality” and “shoddy manufacturing” of the Sharp branded TV’s that they took their name back and moved to manufacture their own TV’s for the US market.

At the time Sharp accused Hisense of damaging its brand equity by utilizing its trademarks on products it deemed to be “shoddily manufactured”, including those that it believed to have violated U.S. safety standards for electromagnetic radiation, and deceptive advertising of their brand. due to poor quality.

ASKO

ASKO is today 100% owned by the Hisense owned Company Gorenje Group, Slovenia. In June 2018, Hisense acquired a 95% majority in Gorenje Group. This time last year Asko Australia announced former Hisense managing director Kevin Ke as its new managing director replacing former managing director, Crt Prasnikar.

The Chinese owned brand started life in Scandinavia and is now trying to compete up against German owned Bosch, Miele, and Electrolux.

Midea

Midea is a major Chinese manufacturer of appliances. Recently the Company established an Australian retail operation to sell direct bypassing mass retailers who had rejected the Chinese brand.

Founded in 1968 in Guangdong, China, Midea also manufacturers Toshiba Appliances which local distributor Ayonz was recently trying to sell into Australian retailers. The move came about because of the rejection of the Chinese brand Midea. The Toshiba appliances are 100% manufactured by Midea. The Company also makes Carrier air conditioning.

Changhong

Changhong is a Chinese appliance and TV manufacturer who has a small presence at Australian retailers. based in Mianyang, Sichuan, and founded in 1958, they are the second-largest manufacturer of televisions in China.

In 2004, 90% of the television sets exported from China to the United States were made by Changhong.

TCL

TCL has a very small exposure to appliances in Australia. They are better known for their TV’s which are #1 in the USA and #2 worldwide. In Australia they also sell smartphones including the Alcatel brand.