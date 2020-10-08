Acer has permanently discontinued its Swift 7 notebook in Australia only a little over a year since its first release.

Online retailers and Acer’s online store are out of stock on the device and only the US portal is selling the Swift 7 directly.

ChannelNews reached out to Acer for comment and a Swift product manager confirmed the Australian stock of the Swift 7 has been sold out and is no longer available. The comapny also confirmed that they are not expecting the product to be restocked in Australia

When searching for the Acer Swift 7 online on Acer’s website, the product has been completely delisted. Only the Swift 3 and 5 appear to be available for purchase in Oz.

Amazon’s Australian website also lists the Acer Swift 7 as currently unavailable and it is sold out on Catch.com.au.

However US-based site Newegg, which ships to Australia, is flogging the 14’’ notebook for $1,903 and it is listed as in stock.

ChannelNews suspects the surprise product pull could be the result of shipment delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wharf strikes which saw weeks of supply shortages in the retail industry.

However, those looking to purchase a Swift 7 in Australia could potentially nab a notebook on eBay for around $1400.

The Acer Swift 7 arrived on the market with a price point of $2300 and was launched in mid-2019, touted as Acer’s thinnest notebook yet at 9.95mm thick and 899g.