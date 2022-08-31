Western Digital (WD) has revealed several new innovative products under SanDisk and SanDisk Professional.

The company’s ‘What’s Next Western Digital’ event saw WD unveil their new PRO-BLADE Modular SSD Ecosystem.

Designed with creatives in mind, products in the new range will allow users to swap out high-performance, light and reliable SSD mags quickly and easily, for simple movement of high-resolution content to and from devices.

The new ecosystem is made up of three components – the PRO-BLADE SSD Mag, the PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT portable SSD enclosure and the PRO-BLADE STATION desktop SSD enclosure.

As the name suggests, the SSD mag is a small thin mag that when combined with the enclosures, create scalable, portable and high-performance SSD storage solutions, perfect for those creating on the go.

The small size of the mags allows you to carry terabytes of storage without excess bulk, which can be quickly switched out for accessing different content. Mag sizes range from 1TB to 4TB.

Built to be tough inside and out for protecting your precious work, the SSD Mags are capable of surviving a 3M drop and just over 1,800kg of crush resistance.

When combined with the PRO-BLADE TRANSPORT portable SSD enclosure, users gain access to a premium portable and modular SSD for ultra-fast workflow scalability. When mags are fitted to the TRANSPORT enclosure, read and write speeds max out at 2,000MB/s, whilst the USB-C (20Gbps) connectivity means that cameras can directly record content straight onto the SSD, streamlining the creative process.

For when you get back home to edit, Western Digital have the PRO-BLADE STATION desktop SSD enclosure. Boasting a 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 connection, users can make 4K, 8K and 12K edits, offload content and create copies simultaneously from up to 4 mags.

The SanDisk Professional PRO-BLADE range is available now, with SSD mags starting at $329 and TRANSPORT enclosure starting at $149. Pricing and availability for the STATION is yet to be disclosed