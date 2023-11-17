Samsung’s new T5 Evo SSD with a compact, robust design has been revealed, available in three configurations, the highest being 8TB. It’s portable and appears to be one of the company’s more robust SSDs thus far. The other storage options are 2TB and 4TB.

It’s cheaper and more rugged than the Samsung T9, weighing 102g, with the dimensions 95 x 40 x 17mm. It has a metal housing, with rubberised parts for protection for the V-NAND flash.

It can withstand drops from up to 2M high, and has a built in handle for attaching to other items.

It has a simple design and discrete branding, with a small LED near the USB-C port. The port is rate 5Gbps and is of the USB 3.2 Gen 1 standard.

The SSD features a Dynamic Thermal Guard architecture, which prevents overheating and thermal throttling, achieved under continuous load input.

It has a read/write speed of 460MB/s, and is slower than the standard M.2 PCle SSDs. This means transfer speeds are slow.

The 2TB version is priced at U$189.99. The 4TB and 8TB versions cost U$349.99 and U$649.99 respectively. Australian pricing and availability is still to come.