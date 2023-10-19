Western Digital have announced an expansion to its SanDisk Extreme PRO range, with the new SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II Card with Video Speed Class 60 rating (V60).

It’s an exceptional memory card solution designed to provide consumers with high quality, durability, and cost-effectiveness.

The V60 ensures a minimum write speed of 60MB/s, delivering cinema quality 6K video capture in standard recording modes. Users can always record in hi-res and deliver pro-level results. It can capture 4K UHD video in standard or slow motion, and Full HD in super slow motion, however this depends on the camera used.

It has large capacities of up to 1TB, and can easily store large amounts of footage, providing the ideal durability for content creators in protecting files.

Users can shoot in continuous burst mode and time lapses, with shot speeds up to 150MB/s (256GB – 1TB capacities).

Pairing it with the SanDisk Professional PRO-READER Multi Card reader or any UHS-II-compatible reader or slot, allows for a fast 280MB/s offload speed.

Capacities available are 64GB,128GB, 256GB, 512GB to 1TB, allowing users to shoot without running out of space or having to switch cards at critical moments.

It’s waterproof, temperature proof, shock and vibration resistant, impact proof, X-Ray, and magnet proof, all of which are backed by a lifetime limited warranty.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II Card (V60) is available now in Australia, retailing for $128.00 (64GB), $188.00 (128GB), $299.00 (256GB), $599.00 (512GB), and $999.00 (1TB).

The card is available at SanDisk Official Stores or through authorised SanDisk resellers, distributors, and retailers.

Vice President of Sales for APAC & China region at Western Digital, Stefan Mandl said “Digital content consumption is evolving at an accelerated pace, with a growing user base that isn’t limited to professionals but extends to other enthusiasts that are also creating more high-resolution video content in 4K and even 6K.”

“Consumers are eager to record and share the world around them with their unique vision. SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-II Card (V60) offers consumers and photographers the ideal storage solution for its performance, reliability, and durability to help them face diverse data storage challenges and create what they want without card failure.”