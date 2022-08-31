LG Electronics has announced the Flex LX3, the world’s first bendable 42-inch OLED TV.

Designed to level up gaming immersion, the new form factor is capable of bending from flat to a 900R curvature, allowing users to personalize the viewing experience to their liking.

Users can select from two presets or adjust the curvature by 5-degree increments until they reach their own immersive utopia.

In addition to bending, the LX3 has a height adjustable stand with 140mm of range, and can be tilted 10 degrees up and down, and a way 5 degrees.

The bending screen featured in the Flex LX3 is possible thanks to the self-lit, backlight free panel it boasts. LG’s OLED evo technology delivers infinite contrast, deep blacks, accurate and lush colours and a tiny 0.1ms response time that makes it the ultimate gaming TV.

Solidifying LG’s new TV as a gaming monster, users have a range of controls and customization options at their disposal. The on-screen size of the picture can be adjusted on a whim from the game dashboard menu.

This is perfect for those playing competitive games such as shooters, MOBAs or RTS titles, where having entire vision of the screen is important, and benefits from a smaller 27-inch display. Those playing story-based games with stunning graphics, however, can make full use of the 42-inch display.

It also has a 120Hz refresh rate and 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, Multi-View mode for looking at multiple sources at once, the ability to use the same mouse, keyboard and other USB devices thanks to it’s Switching Hub and an exclusive new Game app.

The Game app boasts shortcuts to popular apps such as Twitch and YouTube, lists externally connected input devices, support for custom screen savers and more.

The LG Gaming Optimizer has also been revamped for the LX3, with the addition of customized sound settings on top of the large range of picture and audio options, allowing users to create the ultimate immersive gaming experience.

As the sweet cherry on top, the shield like rear incorporates customizable atmospheric lighting, expanding the visual immersion beyond the screen, synchronizing with the audio or picture of what’s playing.

The LG OLED Flex LX3 will be on display at IFA 2022 in Berlin.