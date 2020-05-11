Western Digital’s My Passport Wireless Pro & SSD Hard Drives Recalled

Western Digital’s My Passport Wireless Pro and SSD Hard Drives with the switching mode power supply APP524-051240U have been recalled.

The affected power supply products were sold with the following SSD hard drive model numbers:

WDBP2P0020BBK

WDBVPL0010BBK

WDBSMT0030BBK

WDBSMT0040BBK

WDBAMJ0010BGY

WDBAMJ0020BGY

WDBAMJ2500AGY

WDBAMJ5000AGY

See photo below for where this information is displayed on the product.

Product Safety Australia (PSA) has recalled these products because if the power supply is assembled incorrectly, the live parts can be left exposed, which does not comply with the country’s electrical safety standard, as it puts consumers at risk of electric shock.

PSA has recommended that consumers immediately ceases using power supply APP524-051240U by turning off the general power outlet, disconnecting the adaptor from supply, and store power supply securely. It is safe for consumers to continue to use their hard drive products without the power supply.

Affected consumers should contact Western Digital to receive a replacement and further information on how to safely dispose of the power supply.