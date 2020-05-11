HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Hardware > Western Digital’s My Passport Wireless Pro & SSD Hard Drives Recalled

Western Digital’s My Passport Wireless Pro & SSD Hard Drives Recalled

By | 11 May 2020
, , ,

Western Digital’s My Passport Wireless Pro and SSD Hard Drives with the switching mode power supply APP524-051240U have been recalled.

The affected power supply products were sold with the following SSD hard drive model numbers:

  • WDBP2P0020BBK
  • WDBVPL0010BBK
  • WDBSMT0030BBK
  • WDBSMT0040BBK
  • WDBAMJ0010BGY
  • WDBAMJ0020BGY
  • WDBAMJ2500AGY
  • WDBAMJ5000AGY

See photo below for where this information is displayed on the product.

Product Safety Australia (PSA) has recalled these products because if the power supply is assembled incorrectly, the live parts can be left exposed, which does not comply with the country’s electrical safety standard, as it puts consumers at risk of electric shock.

PSA has recommended that consumers immediately ceases using power supply APP524-051240U by turning off the general power outlet, disconnecting the adaptor from supply, and store power supply securely. It is safe for consumers to continue to use their hard drive products without the power supply.

Affected consumers should contact Western Digital to receive a replacement and further information on how to safely dispose of the power supply.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , ,
You may also like
Ikea To Pay $67 Million To Family Of Killed Toddler
CES 2020: Western Digital Counters Cloud Storage With 8 Terabyte Portable Storage
Apple MacBook Pro Recalled Over Fire Risk
Western Digital 1TB Travel SSD Lands In Oz
Overheating HP Battery Recall Extended
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Pixel Users Report Black Screen Problems
Google Latest News Smart Phones
/
May 12, 2020
/
iPhone 12 Pro Max Tipped To Be Bumper 6.7”
Apple Latest News Smart Phones
/
May 12, 2020
/
PCs Made Before 2020 Vulnerable To ‘Thunderspy’ Attacks
Desktop PCS Laptops Latest News
/
May 12, 2020
/
Alan Jones Quits Radio Over Health Concerns
Content Industry Latest News
/
May 12, 2020
/
Cheap Chinese Phone Face New Threat From No Other Than Apple
Apple Brands Communication
/
May 12, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Pixel Users Report Black Screen Problems
Google Latest News Smart Phones
/
May 12, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Users of Google Pixel smartphones have reported problems after overnight charging, where the screen becomes black and unresponsive. One user...
Read More