Resulting from a partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, Western Digital (WD) has launched the the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 Consoles, the first officially PlayStation licensed M.2 SSD for PS5 in the industry.

Whilst previously announced, the new SSDs are now being launched in Australia.

When it was first launched, the PS5 was an impressive bit of hardware that was limited by it’s mediocre storage, particularly when offered in a disk-free model as digital game downloads become more popular.

With expandable storage an option for PS5 users, WD seeks to provide gamers with optimized, rapid fast storage solutions that ensure smooth, immersive gameplay.

“We’re excited for this new journey with Sony Interactive Entertainment and the opportunity to bring the officially licensed drive to PS5 gamers,” said vice president of Consumer Solutions Product Management at Western Digital, Susan Park.

“Western Digital’s WD_BLACK brand was created to bring high-performance products to gamers everywhere. Combined with this innovative partnership, we aim to deepen our current commitment to developing storage solutions that enhance the gaming experience for all gamers.

The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 Consoles makes use of PCIe Gen 4 technology, reaching read speeds of 7000MB/s, deleting load times, meaning more time spent gaming.

It also boasts an attached heatsink, meaning faster installation. It come s in 1TB and 2TB storage options.

The new SSD will be launched at PAX Aus in Melbourne on the 7th of October 2022, and will appear alongside other products in the WD_BLACK gaming range, and SanDisk Nintendo Licensed Memory Cards for Nintendo Switch.

As part of the display, WD will feature several fun skill tester arcade machines with the potential to win prizes, including 1-2 WD_Black branded arcade machines. The display will be located at stand 1850 at Pax Aus.

The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 Consoles will be available at JB Hi-Fi and Amazon for $399 and $599 for 1TB and 2TB options respectively.