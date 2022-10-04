Swann, the company best known for developing comprehensive home security and surveillance solutions, has today announced the launch of the AllSecure650 2K Wireless Security Kit.

The new kit marks the launch of Swann’s first Wi-Fi NVR camera systems.

“We’re extremely proud to launch the AllSecure650™ 2K Wireless Security Kit, a revolutionary step in seamless, reliable, 24/7 security for Australia,” says Mike Lucas, CEO of Swann Security.

“By blending the technologies of the secure NVR security systems with the convenience of our Wi-Fi systems, this makes the AllSecure650™ 2K Wireless Security Kit a fantastic option for users looking for peace of mind, security with a camera that delivers smart features and a reliable and seamless security set up for their home.”

The AllSecure650 contains as many as four cameras which are wire-free, meaning they can be installed securely within minutes rather than in hours. The cameras feature long-life rechargeable batteries and transmit footage over Wi-Fi.

The cameras feature 2K Quad HD resolution across a 105-degree wide viewing angle, capturing every detail. In addition, Swann’s True Detect heat and motion detection can detect the presence of an intruder, whilst sensor spotlights, sirens, 2-way audio and night vision all act as additional deterrent and make it easier to identify a perpetrator.

When True Detect senses movement or heat, the home or property owner is notified via a notification from the Swann Security App, allowing users to easily monitor activity without false alarm, using digital zoom to see details such as faces and number plates.

As the cameras are SwannNet enabled, users can depend on stable and powerful network connectivity, meaning they can view camera footage from the app, anywhere in the world.

Footage can also be viewed via smart TV’s, and can be controlled hands-free with Hey Google and Alexa.

At the core of the system is the Wi-Fi NVR Power Hub, which is able to store up to two years of footage from connected cameras via its 1TB HDD and cloud connectivity.

Ensuring you’re never without security and peace of mind, the Power Hub features a charging bay for camera batteries, and comes with a spare battery. Even better, in the event of a power outage, the spare battery works as an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), proving you with an additional 5 hours of security.

For those looking to view footage offline, users can connect the system to a TV via HDMI cable, allowing footage to be locally recorded and accessed.

The Swann AllSecure650 2K Wireless Security Kit is now available for purchase from Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Amazon and Swann.com. The system is available in three and four camera systems, which are priced at $949.95 and $1,099.95 respectively.