Wesfarmers Teams With Disney+ For Subscription Bundle

By | 12 Dec 2022

Wesfarmers has partnered with Disney to launch a subscription bundle that includes its OnePass membership program with a Disney+ streaming package.

The bundle will cost $14.99 a month, and sees Wesfarmers directly take on retailer Amazon, who has seen success pairing streaming and shopping deals under its Amazon Prime offering.

Nicole Sheffield, MD of Wesfarmers OneDigital, said: “We know how important value is to our customers and our new OnePass membership program offers free delivery across some of Australia’s most trusted and best-value brands.

“Our exclusive partnership with Disney+ will provide Australian families with even more value and access to world-class entertainment.”

The service will be launched within weeks, according to Sheffield.


