Hundreds of Australian Apple Store workers are planning to strike during the Christmas period, in an ongoing bid to secure better conditions, higher wages, and fixed working conditions.

Australia’s Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU) will inform management of the intention to strike today.

Those striking members will walk out of Apple Stores at 3pm on December 23, and strike throughout Christmas Eve – a peak sales day for retail.

“This Christmas strike is a way for our members to take back their time with family and friends while management continues to refuse to give workers the most basic minimum rostering rights,” RAFFWU secretary Josh Cullinan told Reuters.

This latest action comes after management refused to meet with RAFFWU until February at the earliest.

An Apple spokesperson simply said the company was “proud to reward our valued team members in Australia with strong compensation and exceptional benefits”.