HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Aussie Apple Store Workers Plan Xmas Strike

Aussie Apple Store Workers Plan Xmas Strike

By | 12 Dec 2022

Hundreds of Australian Apple Store workers are planning to strike during the Christmas period, in an ongoing bid to secure better conditions, higher wages, and fixed working conditions.

Australia’s Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU) will inform management of the intention to strike today.

Those striking members will walk out of Apple Stores at 3pm on December 23, and strike throughout Christmas Eve – a peak sales day for retail.

“This Christmas strike is a way for our members to take back their time with family and friends while management continues to refuse to give workers the most basic minimum rostering rights,” RAFFWU secretary Josh Cullinan told Reuters.

This latest action comes after management refused to meet with RAFFWU until February at the earliest.

An Apple spokesperson simply said the company was “proud to reward our valued team members in Australia with strong compensation and exceptional benefits”.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
125 Apple iPhones Stolen
Apple Workers Vote Down Pay Deal, Strikes Tipped
OZ Apple Store Workers To Strike
Apple Rushing Aussie Workers Into ‘Unlawful’ Contracts
Apple Offers $43.5M Settlement In Employee Bag Search Suit
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Pixel 7 Pro Receives New Camera Update
Latest News
/
December 12, 2022
/
Wesfarmers Teams With Disney+ For Subscription Bundle
Latest News
/
December 12, 2022
/
Sony PlayStation VR2 Headset Launches Next Year
Latest News
/
December 12, 2022
/
Telstra Blames ‘Database Misalignment’ For Latest Privacy Breach
Latest News
/
December 12, 2022
/
Oz Watchdog To Probe Stevedores’ Surging Pandemic Profits
Latest News
/
December 12, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Pixel 7 Pro Receives New Camera Update
Latest News
/
December 12, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Google is now rolling out an updated version of Pixel 7 Pro Camera to offer users more control over its...
Read More