Wesfarmers chief executive Rob Scott has welcomed the Federal Budget, highlighting the support for small-to-medium business investment, saying it “recognises the central role of business” in the country’s future prosperity.

“I particularly like the support for SME investment, which recognises the central role of business in creating future prosperity, and the tax cuts for many working Australians.

“Among the measures announced, it was pleasing to see additional investment in mental health, superannuation measures which will benefit many of our female part time team members and additional investment in Indigenous girls education.

“Sustaining economic growth beyond the COVID rebound will be important to achieve future wages growth and a re-balanced budget,” he continues, “so governments across the federation will need to remain reform-minded with a focus on skills, productivity and tax measures.”

Wesfarmers owns Kmart, Target, Officeworks, and Bunnings.