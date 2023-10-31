The release date for the PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds has been announced for December 6th, with preorders starting next month, while the Pulse Elite headset will be released on February 21st, 2024.

Starting from November 9th, both the earbuds and the headset will be available for preorder through Sony’s PlayStation direct site and select retailers starting at roughly $232 for the Pulse Elite headset and earbuds for $310.

A PlayStation Link USB adapter, which can be plugged into your PS5, PC, or Mac, is recommended for these devices to get the full experience of the new devices and the high-quality, low-delay audio that Sony says it can deliver. The new PlayStation Link USB adapter will sell as a separate item for $39.

A dongle could be needed for the slimmer PS5 without a disc drive that will be released this fall or if it will have the same technology as the PlayStation Portal, but it has not been confirmed.

Sony claims that the Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headset will support 3D audio and allow users to “seamless switch” between connected devices easily to answer calls and listen to music.

It’s going to be a big couple of months for Sony, who is launching not only its earbuds, headset, and handheld device, but also an updated PS5 model soon.