HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Consumer Confidence Plummets Ahead Of Rate Rise

Consumer Confidence Plummets Ahead Of Rate Rise

By | 7 Jun 2022

With the country expecting the Reserve Bank to account a hefty rate rise this afternoon, it’s no surprise that consumer confidence is now at its lowest level since mid-August 2020.

According to this week’s ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence rating, consumer confidence dropped 4.1 per cent.

Confidence dropped in NSW by a staggering 7.5 per cent, and in Victoria by 7.2 per cent.

Queensland and Western Australia saw more modest falls, but South Australia saw confidence rise.

“Consumer confidence dropped 4.1 per cent last week, most likely on cost-of-living concerns as inflation expectations rose to 5.7 per cent, its highest weekly reading since early April,” said David Plank, ANZ’s head of Australian economics.

“Consumers are especially pessimistic about the current economic outlook and their current financial circumstances.”



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
woman-holding-card-while-operating-silver-laptop-919436
Aussie Consumer Confidence Static After Election
Aussie Consumer Confidence Lowest Since August 2020
Retail Bounce No Reason For Rates Hike: Retail Assoc.
BREAKING NEWS: Interest Rate Up 35 Basic Points
Over One Million Aussies Own Crypto
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Encel Launches Gelati Bookshelf Speakers
Latest News
/
June 7, 2022
/
Aussie BNPL Stocks Drop As Apple Enters Space
Latest News
/
June 7, 2022
/
BREAKING: Cash Rate Raised By 0.5%
Latest News
/
June 7, 2022
/
LG Launch Premium ‘True To Food’ Kitchen Range
Latest News
/
June 7, 2022
/
Gerry Harvey Goes On A Share Buying Spree
Latest News
/
June 7, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Encel Launches Gelati Bookshelf Speakers
Latest News
/
June 7, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Legendary Melbourne-born speaker company Encel has launched its Gelati range of bookshelf speakers, available in a stunning range of colours....
Read More