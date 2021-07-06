HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
WATCH: ViacomCBS Previews Paramount+ Streaming Service

By | 6 Jul 2021
Last night, Channel Ten viewers got a sneak peek of forthcoming streaming service Paramount+, which will replace Ten All Access on August 11.

A trailer, which you can watch below, showcases ViacomCBS’ latest streaming hope, showing a range of content from film, television, and sports – including the A-League and W-League soccer competitions.

And, right on cue, Optus Sport has countered by announcing the semi-finals and finals for the UEFA Euro 2020 football tournament will be free, outside of its paywall.

The semi-finals begin tomorrow, with the final on Sunday morning, June 11.

Optus head of TV and content, Corin Dimopoulos said: “We have had our greatest ever month on Optus Sport with the best of the best competing in the UEFA EURO 2020 and Copa America 2021 tournaments and we still have the biggest matches of the tournament to go.

“With the likes of Harry Kane and Lorenzo Insigne to be in action across the Euro finals, all Australians can now watch these three live matches on Optus Sport for free without a subscription.

We recognise that a lot of the country is currently restricted when it comes to going round to friends’ houses or to a venue to watch games together, and we are therefore pleased to provide as many Australians as we can with the opportunity to enjoy the last three tournament games in the comfort of every home.”

