Retailers Most Trusted Brands In Australia: Roy Morgan

By | 6 Jul 2021
Retailers are dominating the list of Australia’s most trusted brands, occupying fully half of the top ten spots in Roy Morgan’s latest findings.

In the most recent Roy Morgan Risk Report, supermarkets Woolworths and Coles took the first and second place spots on the ladder, with Bunnings and Aldi close behind; Kmart sat in sixth, beaten by Qantas. Tech giant Apple jumped 78 places to take the seventh spot ahead of Toyota, NRMA, and the ABC.

According to Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine, Woolworths and Coles have been rewarded for playing an essential role in keeping households well stocked during the pandemic and associated lockdowns.

“Bunnings Warehouse and Aldi have maintained their high standings in third and fourth with Bunnings remaining open throughout lockdown as an essential business supplying goods and materials to Australia’s tradesmen and building industries.

“Big box retailer Kmart has also performed well increasing three spots from pre-pandemic to sixth overall,” she said.

It wasn’t all good news for tech and retail, however, with Amazon and Huawei (the latter due to fears of Chinese government influence) joining the likes of Rio Tinto – pilloried for its destruction of Indigenous heritage site Juukan Gorge – in the top ten most distrusted companies. Twitter and TikTok were among the list of the top 20 least trusted, along with Crown Resorts and Uber.

“It’s clear that distrust should be on the risk register of every publicly listed company in Australia. Why isn’t it? Because until Roy Morgan’s data scientists identified the toxic nature of distrust, no-one was measuring it,” said Levine.

The polling and research firm has urged companies to be aware of the toxic effect of distrust on brand equity.

