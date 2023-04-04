The closest store to our customers is the one in their pockets, and we’re giving that digital storefront a revamp,” Walmart said of its new digital storefront, which offers a more curated look.

Walmart is also opting to highlight items that shoppers might chuck in the cart as an impulse buy, similar to their brick-and-mortar approach.

The old digital store was ordered more like a warehouse, with shoppers tending to go to a category to seek a specific item, rather than to browse.

Walmart is seeking “to curate an experience when customers walk through our doors, whether they’re physical doors or digital,” Tom Ward, the retailer’s US e-commerce chief, said in an interview.

“The new homepage offers a product-focused experience that better mirrors the way our customers love to shop, highlighting the items that matter most to them at any given moment – whether it’s game day or holiday,” Walmart explains on its corporate website.

“The feature-packed homepage has rich imagery, live video and is optimised to better bring Walmart’s massive assortment to life, including a new social-inspired scroll so customers can browse our selection just as they’d scroll their favorite social media apps.”