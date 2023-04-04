HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Walmart Launches Clean, Curated Digital Store Revamp

Walmart Launches Clean, Curated Digital Store Revamp

By | 4 Apr 2023

The closest store to our customers is the one in their pockets, and we’re giving that digital storefront a revamp,” Walmart said of its new digital storefront, which offers a more curated look.

Walmart is also opting to highlight items that shoppers might chuck in the cart as an impulse buy, similar to their brick-and-mortar approach.

The old digital store was ordered more like a warehouse, with shoppers tending to go to a category to seek a specific item, rather than to browse.

Walmart is seeking “to curate an experience when customers walk through our doors, whether they’re physical doors or digital,” Tom Ward, the retailer’s US e-commerce chief, said in an interview.

“The new homepage offers a product-focused experience that better mirrors the way our customers love to shop, highlighting the items that matter most to them at any given moment – whether it’s game day or holiday,” Walmart explains on its corporate website.

“The feature-packed homepage has rich imagery, live video and is optimised to better bring Walmart’s massive assortment to life, including a new social-inspired scroll so customers can browse our selection just as they’d scroll their favorite social media apps.”

 



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Booktopia Posts $3.9M Loss
Booktopia Names New Board
Rising Theft Might Force Walmart To Shutdown Branches
Retailers Fining Suppliers For Late Deliveries
Booktopia Earnings Hampered By Fines, Restructuring
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Finder Announces More Job Cuts
Latest News
/
April 4, 2023
/
Consumer Confidence Up, As Households Pray For Rate Pause
Latest News
/
April 4, 2023
/
PayPal Targets Aussie Fintech Over ‘PayPool’ Feature
Latest News
/
April 4, 2023
/
EPOS IMPACT 1000 Changes The Game For Office Comms
Latest News
/
April 4, 2023
/
Service NSW Data Breach: Customer Records Exposed
Latest News
/
April 4, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Finder Announces More Job Cuts
Latest News
/
April 4, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Financial comparison website Finder has announced a second round of redundancies less than two months after it announced it was...
Read More