By | 4 Aug 2020
SYDNEY: Vodafone Australia says it expects its shift to re-platform customer contact channels throughout last year is saving it $3 million a year in technology and labour costs.

Customer operations support GM Jarrod Creagh told the Genesys G-Summit A/NZ that Vodafone has migrated all its channels – including voice, chat, e-mail and call recording – to run on Genesys’s Engage cloud platform.

It is also using additional features of the platform, including predictive engagement, workforce management and speech analytics.

“There’s multiple reasons why we embarked on this project,” Creagh said.

“Firstly, we needed to set up a foundation for some of our future roadmaps but also bring ourselves to a point where we could start to realise some benefits for our customers immediately.

