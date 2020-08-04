TOKYO: Sony’s new-generation PS5 game console shipments are estimated to reach at least 120 million units in the next five years after its launch in Q4 2020.

According to the Digitimes news service, that’s roughly double the shipments for Microsoft’s Xbox Series X over the same period. Analysts say household game consoles are looking at a shorter lifespan from four to five years as opposed to 6-7 years.

PS5 shipments may grow beyond 120-170 million units when the console’s 5-year cycle expires.

Sony has recently boosted its PS5 shipment estimate for 2020 to almost 10 million units.