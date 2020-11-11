Vodafone customers angling for a sought-after PlayStation 5 console are in luck, with the carrier offering a limited number for sale.

Starting tomorrow, Vodafone customers with two or more eligible servives – including postpaid mobile and tablet above $30, and all NBN services eligible for the Bundle and Save discount – will be able to purchase PS5 consoles – either the $599.95 Digital Edition or the full $749.95 console with disc drive – on a 12, 24 or 36-month interest-free plan.

Arthur Panos, Vodafone General Manager of Products and Devices, said the move is part of Vodafone’s efforts to expand its product offering to customers.

“In the future the partnership with Sony will play a key role in helping Vodafone expand its product lines that directly interface with existing telecommunication services.

“Coupled with one of our Vodafone NBN services, Sony’s gaming products can open up endless educational, recreational and communication possibilities for our customers and we’re looking forward to seeing it come to life,” he said.

The console will be available through Vodafone’s customer care line from November 12 while stocks last, with pickup at Vodafone stores from November 15. The carrier will also sell the DualSense controller and the media remote.