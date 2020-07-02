HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Vodafone Unveils Two Higher-Speed Plans & Customer Discounts

By | 2 Jul 2020
Vodafone is expanding its suite of nbn plans with two new higher-speed plans – the nbn 250 plan ($155 per month) and the Ultra nbn plan ($155 per month). In addition, Vodafone is giving its customers a $10-per-month discount for six months plus 4G back-up when they sign up to any of Vodafone’s nbn plans.

Ultra nbn is Vodafone’s fastest home broadband plan, offering download speed of up to 1,000 Mbps (1 Gbps). Both the Ultra nbn and nbn 250 plans come with unlimited data, no lock-in contracts and 4G Back-Up when purchased with the Vodafone Wi-Fi Hub.

Vodafone nbn plans can also be consolidated with eligible Vodafone services to unlock Bundle and Save discounts off plan fees, giving customers a sliding scale of discounts (from 5% for two services, up to 20% for five services). This could reduce the monthly plan fee of Vodafone nbn 250 from $135 to $108.

“At Vodafone we want to make sure that our plan suite evolves to reflect our customers’ changing needs, and they have the freedom to enjoy the benefits of Vodafone nbn. Around 40% of our customers have chosen our Premium nbn plan (nbn 100) so we know that there is strong demand for higher speed plans in the Australian market,” said Ana Bordeianu, Vodafone Chief Customer Officer.

“Connected devices are on the rise in Australia, going from 17 devices per household in 2018 to an expected 37 devices per household by 2022. Couple this trend with increasing working from home, online homework, and streaming services, and it becomes even more important for Australians to have the right home broadband solution.”

