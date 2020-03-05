HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Vodafone Delivers 5G In Parramatta

Vodafone Delivers 5G In Parramatta

By | 5 Mar 2020
, , , ,

Vodafone Australia announced today it has switched on its first 5G sites around Parramatta, Sydney, with the telco set to introduce 5G international roaming in the following months.

Vodafone chief executive Iñaki Berroeta said that 2020 is the year of 5G and Vodafone customers will soon be able to use its 5G network in Australia, as well as the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany and Ireland.

‘This is an exciting occasion for us as a business and for our customers – we have worked tirelessly to put our customers at the heart of our 5G plans and we are proud to switch on our first live sites today in Parramatta,’ Berroeta said.

British multinational telecommunications corporation and phone operator, Vodafone, store seen in Spain. (Photo by Budrul Chukrut / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

‘In the coming months, we will be leading international roaming into the next generation of mobile technology by combining the great value of our $5 Roaming product with a 5G network experience in five of Australia’s favourite travel destinations.’

It means consumers with Vodafone’s $5 Roaming product travelling to Vodafone’s international travel destinations will have access to 5G networks.

Vodafone has also said it will not charge current and existing post-paid and prepaid mobile plans to access 5G.

‘When 5G arrives to our customers with 5G devices, they will get 5G network access at no extra charge,’ Berroeta said.

(Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa)

‘Throughout 2020 our customers will see us deliver 5G coverage to more areas; with more 5G devices to choose from; while delivering the great value that Vodafone is known for.

‘We have more than 650 5G sites in planning, with thousands more on our roadmap over coming years.’

The telco has announced it will be ‘progressively’ rolling out 5G networks to parts of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra – involving more than 650 sites currently in the works.

About Post Author
Journalist reporting on news, business, finance and technology. Twitter: @camillatheak
, , , , ,
You may also like
BREAKING NEWS: ACCC Won’t Appeal TPG-Vodafone Merger
ACCC seeks feedback on coming 5G spectrum auction
ACCC Flags Competition Issues In 5G Spectrum Allocation
Qualcomm Reveals Latest Tech In ‘What’s Next in 5G’
Intel Gears Up For 5G With New Hardware And Software Solutions
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oppo Retains Canstar Award Title For Third Consecutive Year
Industry Latest News Media
/
March 5, 2020
/
Apple Warns Retail Workers Of iPhone Supply Shortages
Apple Coronavirus Distribution
/
March 5, 2020
/
Microsoft Teases New Windows 10X System Update
Communication Display Industry
/
March 5, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: ACCC Won’t Appeal TPG-Vodafone Merger
Communication Industry Latest News
/
March 5, 2020
/
COMMENT:Why The Telstra Board Needs To Dump Penn For An Entrepreneur
5G Broadband Industry
/
March 5, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oppo Retains Canstar Award Title For Third Consecutive Year
Industry Latest News Media
/
March 5, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo, has been awarded this years’ Canstar Blue Award for ‘Most Satisfied Customers – Smartphone’ for the...
Read More