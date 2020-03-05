Vodafone Delivers 5G In Parramatta

Vodafone Australia announced today it has switched on its first 5G sites around Parramatta, Sydney, with the telco set to introduce 5G international roaming in the following months.

Vodafone chief executive Iñaki Berroeta said that 2020 is the year of 5G and Vodafone customers will soon be able to use its 5G network in Australia, as well as the UK, Italy, Spain, Germany and Ireland.

‘This is an exciting occasion for us as a business and for our customers – we have worked tirelessly to put our customers at the heart of our 5G plans and we are proud to switch on our first live sites today in Parramatta,’ Berroeta said.

‘In the coming months, we will be leading international roaming into the next generation of mobile technology by combining the great value of our $5 Roaming product with a 5G network experience in five of Australia’s favourite travel destinations.’

It means consumers with Vodafone’s $5 Roaming product travelling to Vodafone’s international travel destinations will have access to 5G networks.

Vodafone has also said it will not charge current and existing post-paid and prepaid mobile plans to access 5G.

‘When 5G arrives to our customers with 5G devices, they will get 5G network access at no extra charge,’ Berroeta said.

‘Throughout 2020 our customers will see us deliver 5G coverage to more areas; with more 5G devices to choose from; while delivering the great value that Vodafone is known for.

‘We have more than 650 5G sites in planning, with thousands more on our roadmap over coming years.’

The telco has announced it will be ‘progressively’ rolling out 5G networks to parts of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra – involving more than 650 sites currently in the works.