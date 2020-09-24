LG is bringing its expanded K Series range of mid-range smartphones to Australia starting next month through Vodafone.

The LG K42 will launch in Australia with Vodafone in late October, and features a rear quad-camera array with a 13-megapixel primary lens. Powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM, and running Android 10, the K42 will include a 6.6-inch HD+ FullVision display in 20:9 aspect ratio, as well as LG’s 3D Sound Engine, which the company says will deliver detailed sound optimised for the content being played.

The rear camera array will include Standard, Ultra-Wide, Depth Sensing and Macro lenses, with an additional 8MP front-facing camera. These cameras will be accompanied by new features including Flash Jump Cut, which takes four pictures at pre-set intervals to create stop-motion effects, and AI Cam, which can recommend camera settings based on subject.

According to Johan Chung, executive vice president of overseas sales and marketing at LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company, the new phone models balance design, value, and performance.

“With these newest K series devices sporting quad-camera arrays, immersive large-screen displays and cutting-edge features, even more consumers around the world will be able to enjoy the premium LG user experience,” he said.

The K52, a higher-end model featuring additional RAM and a higher-resolution main camera, will also come to Australia, with more details to be confirmed this year.