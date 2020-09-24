Seven will officially reclaim its status as the free-to-air home of the Supercars in 2021 as part of a $200m, five-year deal.

It is the first time Supercars will switch it’s FTA partner since Network 10 won the broadcasting rights to the championship in 2014.

The new agreement, which will run from 2021 until 2025, will see the Repco Supercars Championship also broadcast via subscription services Foxtel, Foxtel GO, and Kayo.

Seven West Media CEO James Warburton, who was appointed last year, said the multi-year deal will continue to cement Seven’s pioneering role in motorsport coverage.

“Seven has long been a pioneer in motorsport coverage; our world-leading innovations include the iconic RaceCam, which made its debut in our coverage of the 1979 Bathurst 1000,” Warburton said.

“It will help fuel the growth of the sport into the future. We can’t wait to bring Supercars home to Seven from next year.”

Supercars Chief Executive Officer Sean Seamer also said inking the deal with Seven was a major coup for the championship.

“This deal is the product of a significant body of work to ensure we have the best team possible to take us forward in to the future,” said Seamer.

“It provides certainty for our teams, fans and commercial partners that Supercars is here to stay as the top motorsport category in Australasia.”

Channel Seven was the first Australian network to broadcast the championship over 60 years ago.

The deal will also make Fox Sports the most continuous broadcast partnership for Supercars from its launch in 1997.

The link-up between Supercars and Seven follows Network 10 terminating their longstanding deal with the motorsport this year.