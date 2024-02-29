ViewSonic has revealed its new VX2781-4K-Pro-6 gaming monitor, claimed to be the “world’s first 4K IGZO technology native 165Hz Fast IPS gaming monitor.”

It comes with a 27-inch Fast IPS panel with a 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, and a 165Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it has a 1ms response time (with overdrive) that minimises input lag.

According to ViewSonic, this monitor also features IGZO technology, which enhances display performance with high electron mobility, ideal for gamers.

It reduces power consumption for brighter displays, contributing to cost savings and less environmental impact.

IGZO provides higher resolutions with denser pixel packing for sharper images, offering wider viewing angles.

The monitor comes with a typical brightness of 350nits and a contrast ratio of 1000:1, providing vivid, lifelike imagery.

It supports a native 10bit colour depth, covering 99% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, as well as 100% of the sRGB colour spectrum.

It’s equipped with a range of connectivity options, including 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1x DP 1.4 port, 2x USB-C ports (supporting PD 15W and PD 96W), 2x USB-A ports, 1x USB-B port, and 1x 3.5mm audio jack.

There’s also adjustable ergonomics, including height adjustment and rotation capabilities. Additionally, it supports VESA 75mm x 75mm wall mounting.

Finally, the monitor comes with HDR600 for dynamic contrast, hardware based low blue light reduction, flicker-free technology, and compatibility with FreeSync and G-Sync.

There are also enhancements such as a gaming crosshair, ambiance lighting effects, and built in 3W speakers.

The ViewSonic VX2781-4K-Pro-6 gaming monitor pricing and availability details have yet to be released.