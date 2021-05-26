The US-based video game company behind the insanely popular Half-Life series have a Switch-esque portable gaming PC in the works.

Valve’s new console, codenamed SteamPal, will be able to run a large number of games on the Steam PC platform using the Linux OS.

This is all according to a report from the ever-reliable Ars Technica.



“Multiple sources familiar with the matter have confirmed that the hardware has been in development for some time, and this week, Valve itself pointed to the device by slipping new hardware-related code into the latest version of Steam, the company’s popular PC gaming storefront and ecosystem,” according to the report.