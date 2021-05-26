Google is rolling out new tools in Maps for increasing accessibility in Sydney train stations.

Street View has mapped the interiors of 130 train stations, as well as a dozen metro stations, to help Sydney commuters navigate.

According to Ramesh Nagarajan, Product Management Director, Google Maps, this will help alleviate the “daunting” task of finding your way through complex or crowded stations.

“Starting today, you’ll be able to virtually navigate interactive, panoramic imagery inside Sydney stations, so you’ll know your way when you get there.

“You can also enjoy the rich history and beauty of many stations, from heritage listed St James Station, to the stunning views of Circular Quay and Milsons Point – and the thriving hub of Parramatta,” he said.

Maps is also adding detailed directions for accessible routes around 70 complex train and metro stations around Sydney. These directions are also being shared with Transport for NSW, to be added to the NSW government’s Open Data Portal.

“These tools allow people to find the best and most accessible entrances, exits, signage and paths within the station and better anticipate in-transit travel times along these pathways,” said Nagarajan.

Users can access the new directions as part of Maps navigation if their route takes them through a complex station.