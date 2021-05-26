HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Google > Google Maps Delivers Street View Of Railway Stations

Google Maps Delivers Street View Of Railway Stations

By | 26 May 2021
,

Google is rolling out new tools in Maps for increasing accessibility in Sydney train stations.

Street View has mapped the interiors of 130 train stations, as well as a dozen metro stations, to help Sydney commuters navigate.

According to Ramesh Nagarajan, Product Management Director, Google Maps, this will help alleviate the “daunting” task of finding your way through complex or crowded stations.

“Starting today, you’ll be able to virtually navigate interactive, panoramic imagery inside Sydney stations, so you’ll know your way when you get there.

“You can also enjoy the rich history and beauty of many stations, from heritage listed St James Station, to the stunning views of Circular Quay and Milsons Point – and the thriving hub of Parramatta,” he said.

Maps is also adding detailed directions for accessible routes around 70 complex train and metro stations around Sydney. These directions are also being shared with Transport for NSW, to be added to the NSW government’s Open Data Portal.

“These tools allow people to find the best and most accessible entrances, exits, signage and paths within the station and better anticipate in-transit travel times along these pathways,” said Nagarajan.

Users can access the new directions as part of Maps navigation if their route takes them through a complex station.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Google Rolls Out Photo Tool As Storage Limit Looms
Searches Favour Bottom Line
Russia Gives Google 24 Hour Deadline To Delete Content
Google Shows Off Big Android 12 Revamp
Google Cuts Shopify Deal JB Hi Fi & Bing Lee Set To Benefit
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG Expands Objet Collection Appliance Availability
Latest News LG
/
May 26, 2021
/
Senate Probe Finds Holgate Was Denied Justice And PM Should Apologise
Latest News
/
May 26, 2021
/
Network Ten And Paramount+ Sign A-League Broadcast Deal
Industry Latest News
/
May 26, 2021
/
Suunto Launches Its Thinnest Ever Smartwatch
Latest News Smartwatches
/
May 26, 2021
/
Global PC Market Tipped To Keep Growing In 2021, And Crash In 2022
Industry Latest News
/
May 26, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG Expands Objet Collection Appliance Availability
Latest News LG
/
May 26, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
LG is launching its Objet Collection appliances internationally, though it’s unclear if or when Australia will see them. Billed as...
Read More