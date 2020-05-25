HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > US Ramps Up Pressure On Chinese Tech Outfits

US Ramps Up Pressure On Chinese Tech Outfits

By | 25 May 2020
, , , ,

WASHINGTON: The US is adding 33 Chinese companies and institutions to an economic blacklist including technology companies, some of which have links to American outfits. 

A new report claims that Amazon, Microsoft and Google are among a number of American companies providing various web services to some of the blacklisted Chinese companies.

Among the companies named is NetPosa, one of China’s most famous AI companies, whose facial recognition subsidiary is linked to the surveillance what China regards as subversives.

Softbank-backed CloudMinds was also added. It operates a cloud-based service to run robots such as a version of Pepper, a humanoid robot, pictured, capable of simple communication. 

The company was blocked last year from transferring technology or technical information from its US unit to its offices in Beijing.

The US says the companies have been blacklisted for helping Beijing spy on China’s minority Uighur population or because of ties to weapons of mass destruction and China’s military.

About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Google Wins US Defence Contract
Amazon To Build A Second Solar Farm Down Under
Stock Shortages Force Big Amazon Sale Cancellation
LG Launch Real-Time Digital Signs For Retailers Re-opening
Could Apple & Google’s COVID-19 Tracing Tech Make COVIDSafe Better?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aristocrat Leisure Pays $47 Million To Settle Social Media Gambling Lawsuits
Latest News Mobile Gaming
/
May 25, 2020
/
Bowers & Wilkins: Bonus Speakers With Home Cinema Bundles
Bowers & Wilkins Latest News Sound
/
May 25, 2020
/
Epic Games Rivals Steam With Lucrative Weekly Giveaway – Civilization VI, Fortnite
Cloud Gaming Gaming Latest News
/
May 25, 2020
/
Citi Analysts: ‘Target-To-Kmart Conversion Set To Boost Sales
Industry Latest News Retailers
/
May 25, 2020
/
Disney+ Gains 2 Million Oz Viewers In First Four Months
Disney+ Latest News Video Streaming
/
May 25, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aristocrat Leisure Pays $47 Million To Settle Social Media Gambling Lawsuits
Latest News Mobile Gaming
/
May 25, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Aristocrat Leisure – Australia’s largest gambling machine manufacturer – has agreed to pay USD$31 million (A$47.4 million) to settle two...
Read More