A new firmware update means one of the best media streamers has improved again, with Chromecast with Google TV gaining updated security, optimised data storage and enhanced Dolby Vision playback, even though it’s still operating on Android 10.

While the upgrade needs 158MB of the Chromecast’s 8GB storage, the optimisation and management improvements have seen users gain between 200MB and 300MB more space.

Plus, a new “uninstall apps” feature helps users manage their system by listing each app and showing how much memory it uses.

Chromecast’s inconsistent playback of Dolby Vision content across different apps has also been rectified for some apps, and the new QTSI.210311.036 will also help some apps play HDR10 instead of converting to HDR HLG.

If this sounds good to you, go to your settings menu and shuffle along to update before settling in for a holiday break viewing feast.