HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Update Improves Dolby Vision For Chromecast With Google TV

Update Improves Dolby Vision For Chromecast With Google TV

By | 17 Dec 2021

A new firmware update means one of the best media streamers has improved again, with Chromecast with Google TV gaining updated security, optimised data storage and enhanced Dolby Vision playback, even though it’s still operating on Android 10.

While the upgrade needs 158MB of the Chromecast’s 8GB storage, the optimisation and management improvements have seen users gain between 200MB and 300MB more space.

Plus, a new “uninstall apps” feature helps users manage their system by listing each app and showing how much memory it uses.

Chromecast’s inconsistent playback of Dolby Vision content across different apps has also been rectified for some apps, and the new QTSI.210311.036 will also help some apps play HDR10 instead of converting to HDR HLG.

If this sounds good to you, go to your settings menu and shuffle along to update before settling in for a holiday break viewing feast.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Google TV Getting Personal With Major Upgrades
Free Google Controller And Dongle, With Strings Attached
Google Drop Android TV Remote App For Their Own Gear
Android Phones Finally Work As Google TV Remotes
Google TV To Launch Free, Ad-Supported Channels
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

World’s Fastest Internet Coming To Australia
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
Spotify Burst Into Australia
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
Apple To Bring More Chipmaking In-House
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
Hisense Releases New 8K Mini-LED TV
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
Samsung/IBM Chip Will Change Industry With Mega Charging
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

World’s Fastest Internet Coming To Australia
Latest News
/
December 17, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
For a country that calls itself lucky, Australia currently sits at 57th spot in global internet speed ranking. We’ve even...
Read More