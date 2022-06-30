Uniden has announced the XTRAK 50, a UHF handheld radio that doubles as a portable device to an in-vehicle hands-free radio.

The XTRAK 50 sports 5-watt power, 80 UHF channels, and can toggle between instant channel, monitor, call tone or equaliser.

It features a handy instant replay button feature, which replays up to four minutes of recent conversations, for when you miss the message the first time due to background noise.

With the Uniden ACCX50 car kit, it becomes a hands-free radio, with a charger, magnetic mount bracket and a magnetic antenna that sits on top of your vehicle.

The battery comes with 30 hours of life.

The Uniden XTRAK 50 is available for $329.95, with the Uniden ACCX50 car kit $129.95.