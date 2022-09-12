HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Uniden Launches Mobile Booster Kits

Uniden Launches Mobile Booster Kits

By | 12 Sep 2022

Uniden has released a series of kits that boost the reception of a mobile device when in areas of low connectivity.

There are three models available: The Uniden Link Cradle Style Cellular Signal Booster, which has 23 dB of gain (up to three signal bars) for single-device use; the UM50 Cellular Signal Booster Base Kit, which gives a 50dB gain to as many as 20 devices; and the Uniden UM2M which is designed to give a 30dB signal boost to any mobile device with an external antenna, such as a modem.

“Everyone deserves a great cellular signal to enjoy all the benefits of a cellular device— whether they need it for safety and security on a job site, to communicate with loved ones and co-workers, or for streaming entertainment content as they travel to a vacation home in the mountains,” says Ari Schachter, COO of parent company Siyata.

“The breadth of our product line means there is a solution for both a single car with one cellular customer or an entire fleet of installation service vans.”

Each kit comes with the signal booster, a donor antenna, a server antenna, and cables.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Telstra To Keep Huawei Infrastructure For Digicel
TCL’s Cheap New 5G Tablet Is Built For Streaming
5G Will Generate $10 Trillion By 2030: Report
Telstra Won’t Hinder Optus 5G Rollout
New Entertainment Beast Launched By Motorola With Dolby Atmos
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Retail Association Wants Queen’s Holiday Trading Conditions Clarified
Latest News
/
September 12, 2022
/
COMMENT:Is TPG Getting Desperate As ACCC Decision Gets Closer
Latest News
/
September 12, 2022
/
TPG Needs Telstra Deal To Compete, Says CEO
Latest News
/
September 12, 2022
/
Netflix Ramps Up Gaming With Ubisoft Partnership
Latest News
/
September 12, 2022
/
Majority Of Aussies Want eSIMs: Report
Latest News
/
September 12, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Retail Association Wants Queen’s Holiday Trading Conditions Clarified
Latest News
/
September 12, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
The Australian Retailers Association has asked the states to clarify trading conditions for the September 22 public holiday. The holiday...
Read More