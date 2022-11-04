Uniden has launched an ultra-high-definition security camera with a dual lens and 170-degree-wide field of view.

The Uniden App Cam PANO with 4K dual lens spotlight uses dual lens hardware to join the two videos into one seamless image, giving a much wider field of vision.

“The inclusion of a passive infrared sensor (PIR sensor) spotlight lets users see the appearance of anyone approaching the property more clearly, while also acting as an effective deterrent to unwanted visitors,” Uniden explains.

“Combined with a very strong built-in spotlight, this adds colour to the night vision footage up to 10 metres away to ensure a high-quality image.”

The AI can distinguish between a person, vehicle or pet, reducing false alarms, while vision can be tracked and viewed in real time from any smartphone, through the Uniden SOLO app.

The camera supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz 5GHz) and runs off a micro-SD-card.

A wire-free version will also be available early next year.

The Uniden App Cam PANO retails for A$399.95.