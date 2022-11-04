As part of its CI line-up, MacIntosh Group introduces the MI502 2-Channel Digital Amplifier with powerful sound quality for home theatre systems.

A versatile audio amplifier for custom install applications, the Amplifier can deliver 500 Watts in 8 Ohms or 800 Watts into 4 Ohms.

The device’s on/off signal sensing makes it eco-friendly.

It comes with a Power Guard signal overload technology that prevents overdriving and damaging the speakers, while its Sentry Monitor is responsible for short-circuit protection.

In addition to several of the brand’s patented technology innovations, the highly efficient class D MI502 features two of McIntosh’s iconic blue watt maters that display the power output of each channel while multi-colour LED indicators display the status of each channel.

The amplifier’s applications are numerous.

“It can be used to power the front left and right speakers in a home theatre; to drive two in-wall subwoofers; a pair of MI502s could drive the three front channels of your in-home cinema plus one subwoofer; or to power a pair of outdoor speakers for when the party makes it way outside,” stated the company website.

“Additionally, a stack of multiple MI502s could be used to power the distributed audio speakers installed throughout your home.”

Priced at $4500, the Amplifier has been launched for the US market this November.