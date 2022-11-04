HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > MacIntosh Group introduces New Digital Amplifier

MacIntosh Group introduces New Digital Amplifier

By | 4 Nov 2022

As part of its CI line-up, MacIntosh Group introduces the MI502 2-Channel Digital Amplifier with powerful sound quality for home theatre systems.

A versatile audio amplifier for custom install applications, the Amplifier can deliver 500 Watts in 8 Ohms or 800 Watts into 4 Ohms.

The device’s on/off signal sensing makes it eco-friendly.

It comes with a Power Guard signal overload technology that prevents overdriving and damaging the speakers, while its Sentry Monitor is responsible for short-circuit protection.

In addition to several of the brand’s patented technology innovations, the highly efficient class D MI502 features two of McIntosh’s iconic blue watt maters that display the power output of each channel while multi-colour LED indicators display the status of each channel.

The amplifier’s applications are numerous.

“It can be used to power the front left and right speakers in a home theatre; to drive two in-wall subwoofers; a pair of MI502s could drive the three front channels of your in-home cinema plus one subwoofer; or to power a pair of outdoor speakers for when the party makes it way outside,” stated the company website.

“Additionally, a stack of multiple MI502s could be used to power the distributed audio speakers installed throughout your home.”

Priced at $4500, the Amplifier has been launched for the US market this November.



About Post Author
, , ,
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

TCL To Do Roku TV In OZ
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/
Bluesound Launches Pulse M Wireless Speaker
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/
Twitter Begins Mass Staff Layoffs, Shuts All Offices
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/
Afterpay Parent Soars After 38% Profit Leap
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/
ACCC Takes Dell To Court Over Monitor Discounts
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

TCL To Do Roku TV In OZ
Latest News
/
November 4, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
TCL Electronics has announced a partnership with streaming leader Roku to bring TCL Roku televisions to Australia. From this month,...
Read More