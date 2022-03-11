HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Uniden Donates 100 Waterproof UHF Radios In Support Of NSW Flood Relief

By | 11 Mar 2022

Uniden has donated 100 Waterproof UHF radios to the SES and volunteers selflessly supporting those devastated by the recent floods.

Known for their high-quality radios, Uniden donated UH850S-L units to the SES Hawkesbury unit, with the hope that they assist in the rescue of individuals and cleanup from this latest disaster, as well as those that occur in future.

Uniden addressed the disaster in a Facebook post, thanking the hardworking people helping those in need and supporting residents and business owners of flood affected areas. This unit in particular is ideal for short to mid-range communications, with up to 17km range. With an operating time of 30 hours and a rugged waterproof build, they should be incredibly useful in assisting the families and individuals affected by these devastating floods.

“Thank you to all the hardworking SES crews and volunteers who are supporting flood affected residents and business owners. We were pleased to donate 100 waterproof UHF Radios to the SES Hawkesbury Unit in NSW to help with current and future emergencies. Thank you to The Duck for assisting with this urgent delivery today” said Uniden in a post on their Facebook Page.


