Unemployment Falls To Record Low 3.4%

By | 17 Nov 2022

Australia’s unemployment rate has fallen to a new record low of 3.4 per cent, bucking expectations it would remain at 3.5 per cent.

Employment rose 32,000, well ahead of the 15,000 expected, with full time jobs up 47,140 and part time jobs down 14,902.

Despite the record figures, the participation rate fell slightly, to 66.5 per cent, from 66.6 per cent.

In seasonally adjusted terms, employment increased to 13,617,900.

The employment to population ratio increased to 64.3 per cent, the underemployment rate decreased to 5.9 per cent, and the monthly hours worked increased to 1,897 million.



