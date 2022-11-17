HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Shriro Adds Two New NSW Account Managers

Shriro Adds Two New NSW Account Managers

By | 17 Nov 2022

Shriro has added two new account managers for NSW, as the company swings into peak sales season.

Nikk De Bellis, a former Harvey Norman franchisee will manage the northern side of the state, while Ian Fletcher, who comes from The Good Guys, will manage the south side of NSW.

“I am excited to have Nikk and Ian join the team and look forward to seeing them grow their retail partners business with Shriro,” said Shriro national sales manager for seasonal brands, Bruce Elder.

Shriro distributes products under company-owned brands, such as Omega, Robinhood, and Everdure, as well as third-party brands Casio and Pioneer in Australia and New Zealand.


