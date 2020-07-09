HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Appliances > Health And Grooming > Under Armour Looking To Sell MyFitnessPal App

Under Armour Looking To Sell MyFitnessPal App

By | 9 Jul 2020
,

According to The Information, Under Armour is seeking buyers for its health and nutrition app MyFitnessPal, as the company looks to save costs during the COVID-19 crisis.

As of May 2020, MyFitnessPal was the second top grossing health and fitness app worldwide, with revenue totalling $6.5 million that month, according to Sensor Tower. This represented a year-on-year increase of 1.3% compared to May 2019.

The sports apparel and wearables tech company purchased MyFitnessPal in 2015 for roughly $475 million. Under Armour purchased a number of fitness apps around that period, including MapMyFitness for $150 million and Endomondo $85 million.

In 2018 Under Armour confirmed that there had a been a data breach that affected as many as 150 million MyFitnessPal users, stating that usernames, passwords and email addresses tied to accounts were exposed in the breach.

In its Q1 2020 earnings announcement, Under Armour did outline plans to reduce operating expenses and prioritising liquidity.

Under Armour reported that its revenue was down 23% in Q1 2020, and attributed 15 of these percentage points to “the decline related to COVID-19 pandemic impacts in the quarter”.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
Could Australia Be The Next Country To Ban TikTok?
Apple Freezes Updates For Mobile Games On App Store
Google Will No Longer Automatically Store Photos
Ministry of Health: ‘COVIDSafe App Not Yet Needed’
Google’s New AR App Sodar Making Social Distancing Easier
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Intel Thunderbolt 4 Lifts Bar For USB-C Devices
Hardware Intel Latest News
/
July 9, 2020
/
Samsung Tipped To Axe Free Phone Chargers, Follows Apple
Apple Industry Latest News
/
July 9, 2020
/
Microsoft Teams Revamp Group Video Calls
Latest News Microsoft Video Streaming
/
July 9, 2020
/
TikTok Denies Australia Ban
Communication Content Industry
/
July 9, 2020
/
Qualcomm Herald Next-Gen Gaming Phones with ‘Plus’ Chip
Hardware Latest News Smart Phones
/
July 9, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Intel Thunderbolt 4 Lifts Bar For USB-C Devices
Hardware Intel Latest News
/
July 9, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Intel’s Thunderbolt 4 connection standard is poised to significant raise the bar for USB-C devices, building upon the forthcoming USB4...
Read More