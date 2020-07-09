HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Qualcomm Herald Next-Gen Gaming Phones with ‘Plus’ Chip

By | 9 Jul 2020
Qualcomm has heralded in the next generation of gaming phones and laptops with its new ‘Snapdragon 865 Plus’ chip, offering a performance boost for devices released from now until 2021.

The component is dubbed its most powerful mobile chip yet.

The new ASUS ROG Phone 3 will reportedly be the first new smartphone to incorporate the chipset.

The chip will also be used in an upcoming Lenovo Legion laptop.

A plethora of devices incorporating the new Plus chipset are tipped to be launched in the third quarter of this year.

The new Snapdragon 865 Plus is positioned as suitable for both gaming and non-gaming smartphones, amping up performance power.

As the component emphasises performance over battery, it is not considered all manufacturers will opt to harness it in upcoming handsets.

The chipset presents a Kryo 585 CPU with a clock speed of 3.1GHz – a 10% performance lift versus the standard Snapdragon 865. An Adreno 650 GPU is also deemed to offer 10% quicker graphics rendering.

The chipset is compatible with, and supports, Wi-Fi 6 speeds.

The news comes after Qualcomm released a Plus version of its Snapdragon 855 which was incorporated within the OnePlus 7T and ASUS ROG Phone 2.

