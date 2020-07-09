TCL who is set to launch a new range of smartphones later this month in Australia has started production of a new display technology that allows users to switch between the traditional 60Hz refresh rate to 30Hz or even 120Hz.

A Company subsidiary CSOT (China Star Optoelectronics Technology, AKA Huaxing Optoelectronics) has already entered into mass production and the new display product will be launched soon with Australian TCL smartphones tipped to get the technology later this year.

The Chinese Company is the #1 supplier of TV’s in the USA and #2 worldwide and is seen as having some of the best display technology in the world. JB Hi use the Company to manufacture their popular Ffalcon TV range.

The Company has also started production of 144Hz technology display screens for mobiles that the market will see in devices shortly.

According to China Star Optoelectronics Technology, the display uses a 30Hz refresh rate when in reading more or viewing static images, which can save up to 18 percent of battery.

The big benefit is a significantly improved more durable standby time.

The new 120Hz refresh rate mode will be used for gaming, watching videos or movies, and more.

The higher refresh rate will also have a 240Hz touch sampling rate that should solve the issues regarding motion blur or high-speed trailing.

The display has a resolution of 2340 x 1090px and a maximum brightness of 500 nits.