Home > Communication > UK ISPs Resist Free Broadband

UK ISPs Resist Free Broadband

By | 24 Mar 2020
LONDON: Internet service providers in the UK are coming under pressure to provide free services to help people during the coronavirus outbreak.

Teachers say this would help children with online classes and encourage people over 70 without connections to sign up, so that they can video-chat with relatives during isolation periods.

But Britain’s Internet Service Providers’ Association warned the move might threaten delivery of a smooth service.

Schools in Northern Ireland closed at the end of last week and many teachers have resorted to Internet classes for students. 

Charities are also pressing for free broadband to help those made unemployed by the crisis, as it is a service they may not be able to afford.

