HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Plug Pulled On Private Aussie Visa Processing System

Plug Pulled On Private Aussie Visa Processing System

By | 24 Mar 2020
, , , ,

CANBERRA: The Federal Government has suggested that privatisation of Australia’s visa processing system may not have been one of its best decisions. It has now binned the proposed Global Digital Platform.

The Opposition says the COVID-19 outbreak has demonstrated the importance of Australia’s ability to retain control of its borders and visa processing. 

Instead, the Government is now pushing a “broad new policy approach”, which it says will change how the Government acquires and delivers workflow processing capability within the Department of Home Affairs and other areas across government.

“The Government will implement modern, easy to access, digital services for clients,” according to a statement by Acting Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alan Tudge.

“This approach seeks integrated enterprise-scale workflow processing capability that could be utilised across the Commonwealth.”

The former Department of Immigration and Border Protection, now Home Affairs, in 2018 issued a request for tender which was published and quickly removed. It had called for a private company to own and operate Australia’s visa processing system for a period of 10 years.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Oz In Lockdown: What The Transition To Food Delivery Means For Jobs & Businesses
S&P global logo
S&P Forecasts COVID-19 Will Cost Asia-Pacific $620 Billion
BlackBerry Taps Local Leadership
MyGov Crashes As Thousands Flock For Dole Payments
the logos of Australian supermarkets that are working together during COVID-19
COVID-19: Supermarkets Granted Authorisation To Work Together
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oz In Lockdown: What The Transition To Food Delivery Means For Jobs & Businesses
Appointment & Jobs Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 24, 2020
/
S&P global logo
S&P Forecasts COVID-19 Will Cost Asia-Pacific $620 Billion
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
March 24, 2020
/
UK ISPs Resist Free Broadband
Communication Content Industry
/
March 24, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: Call To Shut All None Essential Retail Stores & Shopping Centres Immediately
Breaking News Coronavirus Industry
/
March 24, 2020
/
BlackBerry Taps Local Leadership
Blackberry Brands Communication
/
March 24, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oz In Lockdown: What The Transition To Food Delivery Means For Jobs & Businesses
Appointment & Jobs Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 24, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
With the government restricting restaurants and cafes to takeaway and home deliveries only, restaurants are seeking out food delivery options,...
Read More